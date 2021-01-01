Grigoriy 1 - Light Unique / Statement Geometric Pendant

Features:Metal materialAcrylic shadeModern styleLength: 72 InchesCRI: 90Fixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Lights: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: Style: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: PlasticShade Color: FrostedHand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: CirclineBulb Base: Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 8Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: CordDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:CE Certified: BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoRoHS Compliant: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: NoISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: NoISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: WEEE Recycling Required: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Weight: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 2Body Width - Side to Side: 6Body Depth - Front to Back: 6Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: 72Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes Finish: Satin Black