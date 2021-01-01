From walker edison
Walker Edison Griffith Contemporary Double Glass Door Fireplace TV Stand, 52 Inch, White
Dimensions: 26.5” H x 15.75” D x 52” L, Storage cabinet: 19” H x 12.625” D x 14.375” L, Removable fireplace insert: 19.25” H 15.75” D x 18” L Top surface supports up to 150 Ibs. and 2 adjustable shelves support up to 30 Ibs. each Supports TVs up to 58” and includes 2 cord management ports that keep cables tidy Fireplace display and heat can be operated individually and heat up to 400 sq. ft. (4600 BTU) Plug-in fireplace; no electrician required