Griffin Starburst Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (131590-1011)

The Griffin Starburst Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge adds an intriguing and elegantly abstract structure to enrich its surroundings. A telescoping downrod descends from a low-profile disc ceiling mount, terminating in a sleek, spherical hub that holds out an abstract array of thin metal rods at all angles. This nested structure accents the fixtures lamping, extending around and beyond the individual candelabra-style lamps suspended at opposing angles and contrasting their smooth, opaque textures with the gleaming goblet shades that bloom around the lamping. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting