Gridy Fungi Shelf by Menu - Color: Brown - Finish: Oak - (6600939)

Inspiration is everywhere and the Gridy Fungi Shelf is the perfect example of form inspired by nature. These beautiful accent shelves were inspired by the shelf fungus that grows horizontally out of trees in the woods. Perfect for displaying objets d'art, books, sentimental keepsakes, or even by the bed as a minimal nightstand, Gridy offers a variety of sizes to match the task. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Brown.