Hike Crew Griddle Fits 3 Burner Stove Includes Grease Cup And Carry Bag

Great griddle grillingTake your campfire cooking to new heights with this convenient nonstick griddle from Hike Crew. Designed to work right on top of your outdoor gas grill or stove, this handy unit give you a smooth spacious cooking area to start sautéing, frying, or searing numerous dishes, no matter where your travels take you. Turn on your burner, place your griddle, and start preparing your food. Enjoy having your food cooked on an evenly heat-distributed surface. Eat every delicious bite of your meal knowing it was made on a quality, high-performance griddle. And when mealtime is over, easily clean the griddle surface and store in a convenient spot for when you need it next. If you enjoy creating dishes in the great outdoors, then this is the cooking equipment for you. Keep serving up delicious meals, even when you’re off the grid!Cooking while camping – Take this highly efficient griddle in nature so you can cook delicious food in the outdoorsConvenient design – Compact and portable so you can cook anywhereAmazing cooking material – Heat up delicious food on solid, pure iron griddle with nonstick surfaceCooking all at once – A large cooking surface to cook more than one meal at once.Cleans easy – Built-in drip reservoir that collects grease and oil as you cookProduct HighlightsRaised edge for easy food flippingIdeal for frying multiple foods at onceNonstick surface for easy cleanupPerfect for indoor and outdoor cookingIntegrated drip reservoir to collect excess grease and oilPackage ContentsTriple burner nonstick griddle panInstruction sheet