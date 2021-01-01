From blaze
Blaze Griddle Cart Shelf Kit BLZ-Griddle-SHK
Blaze Griddle Cart Shelf Kit - BLZ-Griddle-SHK. BLZ-Griddle-SHK. Miscellaneous Accessories. The Blaze Griddle Cart Shelf Kit will turn your Blaze 30-Inch Freestanding Gas Griddle on standard cart into a deluxe cart. The heavy duty, 304 grade stainless steel provides outstanding durability. The shelf kit features a built-in cutting board to provide valuable prep space while cooking and the removable condiment racks on each shelf keep your favorite sauces and marinades within reach while cooking. These side tables make entertaining a breeze, giving your guests room to eat and enjoy your delicious outdoor cooking.