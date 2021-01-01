HomeFare Grid Tufted Upholstered King Platform Bed in Frost Gray

Advertisement
A crisp grid-tufted headboard sets the scene for a modern bedroom in this upholstered platform bed. Below, 13 sturdy wooden slats offer sturdy support for any mattress, while low-profile side rails and footboard emphasize your favorite linens and pillows for an inviting look. Black-finished solid rubberwood feet underneath add support and a hint of chic contrast. An ideal upgrade for a master suite or guest room, this attractive upholstered bed makes a picture-perfect setting for a restful night's sleep. Color: Gray.