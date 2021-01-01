This Chart Tablet features White sulphite bond paper that is spiral bound to stiff covers. It is 2-hole punched on top for easy hanging. Ruled on one side with 1-inch squares. Perfect for charting plot points, making tables, structure math projects and much more. Works great for classroom anchor charts. Measures 24 inches x 32 inches. Each chart tablet includes 25 sheets. Sold as a pack of 2 charts. Pacon Grid Ruled Chart Tablet, Spiral Bound, 1 In Grid, 24 In x 32 In, 25 Sheets, Pack of 2 in White | PAC74700-2