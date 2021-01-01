Canon GRG-111 Black Standard Yield Toner Cartridge (1660B001AB)

Keep up with your office's printing needs when you use this toner cartridge. The 6,000-page yield is ideal for use in small- to medium-size work groups, providing an ample supply of toner to handle daily copying and printing jobs. Bold black color provides sharp, clear text and graphics, giving your documents a professional finish. This Canon toner cartridge offers simple installation for fast, easy replacement..Standard toner cartridge yields up to 6000 pages.Original Canon toner cartridges deliver long-lasting quality to all your photos and documents.The package includes one black toner cartridge for use with a compatible laser printer.Compatible with: Canon Color imageRUNNER LBP5360, Canon ImageCLASS MF9150c, MF9170c, MF9220Cdn, MF9280Cdn, Canon i-SENSYS LBP5300.Ensure consistent quality across all your printing tasks with this Canon 111 black toner cartridge..Canon 111 Black toner cartridge provides a high yield with vibrant print quality. Cartridge offers superior reliability/performance for your photos and documents.