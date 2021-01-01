Grohe GRFLX-T002 Cosmopolitan Thermostatic Shower Trim with Multi-Function Shower Head Shower Arm & Rough-in Valve Included. Starlight Chrome Showers

Grohe GRFLX-T002 Cosmopolitan Thermostatic Shower Trim with Multi-Function Shower Head, Shower Arm & Rough-in Valve Included. Product Features:Fully covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useGrohe faucet sets are exclusively engineered in GermanyMulti-function waterjet shower headDual function cartridge - two handles control volume and temperature independentlyThermostatic valve cartridgeShower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, and shower armDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Technologies / Benefits:Starlight Finish: Continuously improving over the last 70 years Grohe’s unique plating process has been refined to produce and immaculate shiny surface that is recognized as one of the best surface finishes the world over. Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen.SpeedClean: Never letting hard-water or grime stop you from enjoying your showerhead to the fullest. Showerheads with Grohe’s SpeedClean technology have spray nozzles made of high quality silicon material. A simple wipe of a finger ensures a like-new water flow. Yet another way Grohe ensures you make the most of your water experience.DreamSpray: The exceptional quality, precision and sheer number of internal parts set these Grohe showers apart from the competition. This unique design distributes the same amount of water to each and every nozzle, resulting in an even spray. So whatever spray pattern suits your mood, it is guaranteed that it will be an all-around exhilarating experience.Valve Trim Specifications:Temperature dial swings smoothly providing easy pin-point controlSeparate dial for volume controlEscutcheon (Cover Plate) Diameter: 6-11/16"Includes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityRough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve options will be presented)Shower Head Specifications:Multi-function shower head with 3 spray patternsShower head rotates on a swivel ball assembly for whole-body coverageFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Shower Head Width: 4-5/8"Shower Arm Length: 5-5/8" Thermostatic Starlight Chrome