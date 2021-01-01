From kingston brass
Grenada 60" W x 32" D Single Threshold Shower Base
Advertisement
The timeless beauty of the shower base with a seat adds an old-style elegance to the bathroom. The shower base features easy to clean as well. This three-wall design also includes integrated tile flanges with a left drain opening, and an integral seat design on the right providing comfort while in the shower. A sleek and stylishly attractive improvement to any shower, the shower base with a seat coordinates well with both traditional and modern themes. Drain Location: Right