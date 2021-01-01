GRELO HOME Modern Nightstand End Side Table With Rolling Wheels, Bedside Table With Open Shelf, Night Printer Stand Storage Shelf, Walnut

Modern and Concise Side Table: This modern side table combines simple style and clean-lined concise design to adds a touch of elegance to your room. No matter where you put it, this side table will match with various of decorations perfectly.Sturdy and Durable Nightstand: Made of high quality MDF board, this bedside table features excellent super stability and durability to provide long working lifetime. Equipped with 4 wheels on the four bottom corners, you can move this bedside table freely, convenient for your daily use. You can also remove the wheels, 2 usages for your choices.Multipurpose End Table: Unique irregular cube design furnishes roomy space for storage and display. It is the perfect to place it in the bedroom as a nightstand and you can place it beside sofa as side table or end table. It is also a nice stand as printer stand. Dimension: 19.68" x15.75" x21.85" /50x40x55.5 cm.Easy to Assemble and Clean: All parts, tools and instructions are included in the package, specific assembly steps are clearly listed in the instruction for your reference. Smooth tabletop can be easily wiped off with a damp cloth, facilitating your daily cleaning.Fridenly Customer Service: We offer 30 days return policy and 12 months customer satisfaction serve, if you have any problems or questions with our products, feel free to contact us, and we will solve it.