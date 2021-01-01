Gregor 1 - Light 8'' Shaded Cylinder Semi Flush Mount

Features:LED compatibleEglo’s Hornwood family has a minimalist-modern meets vintage style. This Wall Light fixture features a matte black cylindrical shade and cream colored interior. Along with it’s wooden accent, it provides a unique style to your living space. This contemporary piece blends well with numerous interior designs. Great for studios, offices, coffee bars, and more.Black exterior and white interior metal shadeMounting hardware is includedMultiple directional lightSystem Type - HardwiredSuitable for Dry location90% Steel, 10% MetalProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: ShadedFixture Shape: Drum;CylinderLight Direction: AdjustableFinish: BlackSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: YesShade Color: BlackShade Material: MetalFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Dust with a dry soft clothPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingConvertible: NoGlass Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLife Stage: Power Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Hanging Method: WITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: What is UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: cETL Listed: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoStiftung Warentest Note: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoSGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: Distribution ConflictUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Weight: 2.78Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1.07Canopy Width - Si