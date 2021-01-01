Gregg Media Linear Multipoint Pendant by Foscarini - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (ROSONE03 10 U|168007E-10UL x8)

The Gregg Media Linear Multipoint Pendant by Forscarini represents a technical solution that couples function with design harmony. These canopies make it possible to build compositions that utilize up to 8 pendants, creating an array of emotional illumination. While it is particularly suitable to enrich a hallway or kitchen space, Gregg can also be used to artfully illuminate modern dining rooms, living rooms, and bedrooms. The Italian-based brand has been in the business of glass-blown lighting since its beginnings in Murano in 1981. Passion, creativity and technical innovation are fundamentals of the Foscarini brand. From its traditional beginnings, Foscarini has expanded its modern designs to use a broad range of materials in the design of its contemporary indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Spherical. Color: White.