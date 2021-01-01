From inbox zero

Gregale Desk

Description

Thicker and tougher desk legs provide extra stability for this simple but elegantly designed computer desk. Legs are made of heavy-duty powder-coated steel which ensures durability. This fantastic desk will suit all of your business needs. With 2 tiers bookcase shelves with a drop-off design, you will have enough room to manage all your paperwork. It is made of particleboard and metal frame. Easy to assemble. Perfectly suitable for all types of rooms: bedroom, living room, home office, study room, etc. Matters needing attention. Because product dimensions are measured manually, slight deviations may occur.

