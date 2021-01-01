From baseline global
Baseline Global Greeting Cards - Tropical Leaf Assorted Blank Greeting Cards - Set of 36
Advertisement
Tropical Leaf Assorted Blank Greeting Cards - Set of 36. Whether sending invites to parties, thank-you notes or a friendly greeting, these blank cards allow you to write down your own information and notes. Includes six black and green cards, six white and green cards, six green stripe cards, six dark green cards, six teal chevron cards, six green and blue cards and 36 envelopes (72 pieces total)6'' W x 4'' HPaperImported