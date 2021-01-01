Hallmark Greeting Cards, Thank You Note (Navy and Gold Foil 10 Cards with Envelopes)

Send a heartfelt thank you note to friends or family with these sophisticated note cards. All the cards in this boxed set are blank inside, giving you plenty of space for writing a personalized message. A handwritten note of appreciation can make someone's day, and these thank you cards are sure to delight anyone. A perfect addition to your stationery supply. The Hallmark brand is widely recognized as the very best for greeting cards, gift wrap, and more. For more than 100 years, Hallmark has been helping its customers make everyday moments more beautiful and celebrations more joyful.