VIGO Greenwich Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet with Braddock Soap Dispenser in Chrome, Grey

Flawless lines and a sleek gooseneck create a stunning kitchen faucet with the Greenwich by VIGO. The Greenwich brings the same elegance and charm of jewelry to your kitchen with a sleek silhouette and a premium chrome hardware finish. Engineered with hidden features, this single handle kitchen faucet features a dual-action spray head that delivers an aerated flow or a powerful spray. Its high arc provides plenty of space for washing or filling large pots and pans. The included Braddock Soap Dispenser with an easy to fill from above counter design completes your kitchen workstation and provides a lifetime of multifunctionality.