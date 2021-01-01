The classic design of this beige fabric upholstered parsons chair makes it a versatile seating option for your home. Sleek panel lined stitching and a mahogany frame finish make them beautiful while high density foam padding and solid hardwood frame construction make them comfortable and durable. Parsons chairs are versatile and can be used not only in the dining room and kitchen but also as a reading chair or extra seating in the living room. The armless design gives the illusion of space which makes them great for small spaces. Vacuum or brush lightly to remove soil. Skirted chair covers can be used to soften their lines for living rooms and bedrooms. A parsons chair can be both formal or casual and are designed to go with almost any decor. Flash Furniture Greenwich Series Contemporary/Modern Polyester/Polyester Blend Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) in Brown | 889142259886