Archer Lane Greenwell 4 x 6 Caramel Indoor Abstract Area Rug Polyester in Brown | 180VER3J4L
Greenwell is an inviting rug that highlights the innovative use of machine-woven 100% polyester microfiber for an unbelievably soft hand and luxurious feel. It features a classic palette of colors that still feel current with today's style. Simple geometrics, graphic textures and globally-inspired patterns can utilize a wide range of decor styles. Archer Lane Greenwell 4 x 6 Caramel Indoor Abstract Area Rug Polyester in Brown | 180VER3J4L