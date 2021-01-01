From fairywill
Greenstell Hammock Chair, Max 330 Lbs Macrame Swing with Cushion and Hanging Hardware Kits, Hanging Cotton Rope Swing Chair, Comfortable Hanging.
Advertisement
HAMMOCK CHAIR MACRAME SWING Kick back and relax with our macrame hammock swing chair offers a comfortable place to rest and adds great accent to any room RELAXING & COMFORTABLE The macrame hammock swing chair can be used as a comfortable and relaxing reading or meditation chair- a swing for enjoying nature watching a beautiful sunset hanging poolside or lounge on the back deck Nestle into a cozy nest while reading Listen to the sounds of nature all around you INDOOR/OUTDOOR USE Great addition to bedroom porch children s room living room and more Adds character to garden yard deck or patio Versatile enough to function as a hammock chair or a beautiful art piece in your home HANDY & EASY TO HANG Comes with all hanging kits needed: stainless steel pad-screw spring snap hooks and metal chain.