Greensboro Hickory 3/8" Thick x 5" Wide Engineered Hardwood Flooring

Add this product to your home for a vibrant and memorable look that will stand out for years to come. The hickory hardwood has all the features you look for in a natural wood flooring with heavy scraped texture accents and pillowed edging that enhances its detail. This durable flooring is perfect for your family's active lifestyle as it incorporates scuff resistance and looks like new with minimal cleaning and care. The installation allows for any sub-floor type using glue adhesive, stapling, nailing, or a floating design that locks in place. The hickory 6.38" floor comes with a limited lifetime warranty so you can enjoy this hardwood in your home without hassle or inconvenience for many years. You will love the way it enriches your decor as it stands up to spills and scratches. The hickory 6.38" matches beauty with brawn. Bullet points: Low-gloss styling, hickory hardwood, combats scuffing, intricate pillow edge, enduring construction, heavy scraped texture, suits any sub-floor installation, limited lifetime warranty, minimal cleaning effort. Color: Abalone