Advertisement
Delta ventilation fans mark a new achievement in bathroom ventilation for green construction. Built upon market-leading energy efficiency, exceptionally low power consumption and quiet operation, with continuous low speed control. Delta stays true to what has made the green builder series a winning value proposition for builders and contractors: a super reliable Delta DC brush-less motor, a compact lightweight design for quick installation coupled with sound and flow ratings that far surpass building requirements. Delta Breez GreenBuilder 1.5-Sone 100-CFM White Bathroom Fan ENERGY STAR | 100F