Greece 10 by Ben Heine - Wrapped Canvas Photograph Print

Artist: Ben HeineSubject: ArchitectureStyle: Global InspiredProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features landscape of the homes of Greece.Prominent Colors: Blue, Tan, White, Brown, Light Blue, GreyPencil vs. Camera is an original visual concept invented and popularized by Ben Heine since April 2010. A new art form and the artist's special trademark, it is also one of the most creative and powerful art concepts of the 21st century. The images in this series usually show a hand drawn sketch held and photographed by the artist to infuse ordinary scenes with new surreal, visionary, or romanticized narratives. Ben's visible hand represents the connection between the viewer, the artist and the artwork. Heine does not recreate photographs, but he reimagines them.Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.Style: Global inspiredProduct Type: PhotographPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Blue/BrownNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Ben HeineOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Subject: Buildings & Cityscapes;Cities & CountriesAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not People