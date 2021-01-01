SINKOLOGY Greco Copper 15 in. Dual Mount Bar Sink, Aged Copper

Small spaces deserve sinks with big impact, and the Greco copper bar/prep sink from Sinkology delivers! The Greco Dual-Flex handmade solid copper 15-inch bar/prep sink is a compact--yet eye-catching--work of art for your small kitchen or laundry room. Crafted and hand-finished by our team of highly skilled artisans, the Greco's pure copper material is reinforced through the hammering process. We've also added our proprietary aged copper finish to the Greco, which adds a layer of protection as well as an easy-to-clean surface. Featuring our Dual-Flex rim, the Greco is seamlessly installed as a drop-in or undermount The Greco is crafted to last for decades to come, and it comes backed by Sinkology's Everyday Promise lifetime guarantee.