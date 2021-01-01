From root candles
ROOT CANDLES Grecian Collenette 9 in. Dark Olive Unscented Taper Candle (Set of 4), Dark Olive Green
Advertisement
For over 150 years, Root Candles has crafted candles of uncompromising quality in Medina, Ohio prompted by Amos Ives Root’s passion for bees, beekeeping, and honey. Today, Root Candles still relies on the purity and naturalness of beeswax and bees that inspired its founder all those years ago. Root Candles are clean burning, long lasting, and luxurious. Color: Dark Olive Green.