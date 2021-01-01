Classy Art Grecian Bath I By Fressinier Framed Print Abstract Wall Art 42 in. x 18 in., Tan/Beige

Draw attention to your home decor with this relaxed piece. Pairs well with its sister piece "Grecian Bath Il". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a Crisp Chardonnay color. This mirror is made real glass and is ready to hang with all the hardware to pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Color: Tan/Beige.