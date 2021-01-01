From classy art

Classy Art Grecian Bath I By Fressinier Framed Print Abstract Wall Art 42 in. x 18 in., Tan/Beige

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Draw attention to your home decor with this relaxed piece. Pairs well with its sister piece "Grecian Bath Il". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a Crisp Chardonnay color. This mirror is made real glass and is ready to hang with all the hardware to pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Color: Tan/Beige.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com