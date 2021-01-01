Bloem Grecian All Season 24 in. Casper White Plastic Bird Feeder and Birdbath

Grecian Collection by Bloem: Welcome feathered friends into your garden with this birdbath. The perfect companion piece to the Grecian Urn series collection of planters and urns by Bloem. A Bloem birdbath makes a wonderful addition to your garden or front yard. The pedestal is hollow with a removeable base plate. The Hollow pedestal creates a unique hiding space for well or septic pipes (approximetly 5 in. W at bottom base). Fill base with sand or pebble rocks for additional stability year-round. This birdbath brings timeless beauty to any outdoor space. The Grecian Bird Bath has a 2-piece design construction with removable base plate (included). The depth of the bird bath bowl is 2.5 in. L top features raised center platform to showcase a small flower pot or sculpture in the center. Easy assembly, no tools needed. Assembly Instructions: TIP: It is best to assemble at the same location you wish to display bird bath 1. Place birdbath on top of pedestal and push down 2. Turn birdbath upside down and fill base with sand or pebble rock 3. Line up the base pegs with black plate holes and press down 4. Open bag of metal nuts (included) and press nuts smooth side down onto pegs 5. Slowly turn the base over at desired location. 6. Add fresh water and enjoy.