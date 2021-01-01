Azalea Skye Greca Borders 3-Piece Black and White Geometric Plush Microfiber Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set, Black/White

The Azalea Skye Graca Borders Duvet Cover Set features folkloric embroidery from the Aegean for the inspiration for this dramatic microfiber duvet design in black and ivory. Mixing a classic Greek key lattice with bold bands of traditional floral embroidery motifs, the carefully engineered layout on the duvet and shams has a custom, decorator style that will enhance your bedroom decor. Duvet cover set is machine washable for easy care. Twin Duvet Cover Set includes: 1-twin duvet cover (86 in. L x 66 in. W) and 1-standard sham (21 in. L x 27 in. W), Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set includes: 1-full/queen duvet cover (88 in. L x 88 in. W) and 2-standard shams (21 in. L x 27 in. W), King Duvet Cover Set includes: 1-king duvet cover (88 in. L x 104 in. W) and 2-king shams (21 in. L x 37 in. W). Color: Black/White.