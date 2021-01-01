Create play areas at home, school, or daycare with GreatPlay foam puzzle floor mats - blue, green, red and yellow 2 ft. x 2 ft. x 1/2 in. 16 pack. Ideal for all kids, these mats are manufactured using 1/2 In. waterproof EVA foam which provides cushion and safety. Each 16 pack includes 4 each of blue, green, red, and yellow puzzle mats. Installation is easy and fun with the interlocking puzzle design. Adhesive is not required, making these mats portable and easy to relocate, if needed. GreatPlay puzzle mats are waterproof, scuff and slip resistant, making them a perfect flooring solution for playrooms, kids rooms, daycare centers, and schools. With the addition of these brightly colored, durable tiles, you can create your own custom floor design. Each 16 pack of GreatPlay mats will cover 62 square feet. Glue or adhesive is not required and these foam mats can be trimmed to fit with a utility knife. Greatmats GreatPlay 16-Pack 0.5-in x 24-in x 24-in Blue, Green, Red, and Yellow Foam Tile Multipurpose Flooring | DF124PK-16PK