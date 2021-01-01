Greater Taree Vintage Tiles Stone Wood Modern Lines 33' x 21" Abstract Wallpaper Roll

The future of lifestyle is the main concern of multi-award-winning interior and product designer's work. This vibrant design with natural materials and colors presents the city as a college the perfect stage to show off the first wallpaper collection. The collection's graphical designs reinterpret the theme of tiles in a multitude of variations. Strongly contoured textures, faint grainy lines or seemingly irregular wall areas with 3D effects are reminiscent of materials such as stone, wood or paper and open up the full creative potential of the motif. They also use wallpaper collection to skillfully play with the opposites of nature and urban life: Allusions to landscape profiles in a cool gray add great depth to rooms, soft designs with retro charm and bold colors make them comfortable and friendly. Wallcoverings in crisp black, white, stone gray and brown create a modern ambiance and perfectly reflect Berlin's creative, urban spirit. Powerful blue, red and green-yellows add striking accents. Color: Gray