Greater Taree I Learned That Courage was Not the Absence of Fear, But the Triumph Over It. Nelson Mandela Wall Decal (22"W X 9"H)

This I Learned That Courage was Not the Absence of Fear, But the Triumph Over It. Nelson Mandela Wall Decal (22"W X 9"H) is produced with a nice quality vinyl in an indoor matte finish which gives the appearance of a professional hand-painted stencil look without the mess and hassle. Includes easy to follow step by step application instructions. Vinyl wall quotes are the latest trend in home and office decor and are a creative way to add a touch of class to any room in your home or office. Size: 9" H x 22" W x 0.01" D