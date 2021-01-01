From jaption dekun

Jaption Dekun Greater Swiss Mountain Dog Breed Silhouette Retro 1970's Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This vintage style Greater Swiss Mountain Dog silhouette design is sure to be a favorite of dog owners. The design is distressed to give it a more retro look. A cool design for Greater Swiss Mountain Dog moms and Greater Swiss Mountain Dog dads. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com