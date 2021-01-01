Great Rooms Terrace Gray Side Chair Set of 2
Description
Great Rooms Collection terrace gray finish White Oak veneers, select hardwood solids and simulated wood components wood saddle seat with removable seat cushion Dimensions: 40" H x 19" W x 22" D .Itâs where we eat, where we work and where we play. Itâs the epicenter, the command post and the recharging station. Itâs where we live when weâre really living. The home in any house is the great room. Taking an innovative, holistic approach to home furnishings, Great Rooms is a comfortable, casual and comprehensive selection of pieces designed for the part of the home where families spend most of their time. Most often in the back of the house, it incorporates a family room, kitchen and everyday dining area. Whether itâs one big room or several connected rooms, it is, without a doubt, the heart of the home. Great Rooms is designed for consumers who appreciate good classic design with an abundance of storage and function. They lead busy, fulfilling lives and crave a space where they can come together to share a meal, help kids with homework or watch a movie. If there are formal rooms in the house, they will be toward the front and mostly unused.Great Rooms is relaxed and inviting; it celebrates our multi-faceted lives. With a focus on timeless, sophisticated silhouettes and beautiful finishes, Great Rooms presents dining, home entertainment, home office and occasional pieces that can be mixed or matched. Distinctive hickory veneers pop in a medium Hickory Stick finish, while a dark Whiskey Barrel finish and a light Oaken Bucket finish complement white oak veneers. Select pieces are dressed in painted Charcoal and Provincial Gray. Fresh details, such as novel nail-head trims and cool metal accents add a shot of chic. Confident, understated fabrics go beyond boring beige yet speak to one another in perfect harmony. Great Rooms is a celebration of lifeâs great moments. Great Rooms, quite simply, is all about spending time together and creating memories for life.