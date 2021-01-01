Great Pyrenees Lovely Christmas Holiday Round Mouse Pad, Non-Slip Rubber Base Small Mousepad for Laptop, Computer,7.9x7.9 inches

Material: 100% Polyester Cloth, 3 Mm Rubber Pad At The Bottom. Ensure prolonged use without deformation and degumming. Durable Stitched Edge: This mouse pad has delicate edges preventing the mouse pad from fraying and degumming, Commitment won't curl, design for security and durability, Enhances the aesthetic and lifespan of the mouse pad. Size: 7.9 x 7.9 x 0.12 inches (200mm x 200mm x 3mm). 3mm thickened design to adapt to all surfaces. Best Gift: Great gift idea for girls, coworkers, Moms, Birthday, Back to School, Valentine's Day, Easter Day, Mother's Day, Father's dayLabor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. Multiple Occasions and Easy Maintenanced: Perfect for all style desktop, office, home, computer, keyboard and mice. The surface is made washable design, Easy to wipe clean, It has great locking-color effect and won\u2019t fade with repeated cleaning.