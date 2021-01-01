Great Northern Little Bambino Table Top Retro Machine Popcorn Popper (2.5 oz, Black)

If you are in the market for a popcorn popper, stop looking! These Great Northern Popcorn top quality machines. The Black, 2.5 oz Little Bambino popcorn maker features a revolutionary "removable serving tray" that is the first of its kind. Once the corn has popped, simply remove the tray and enjoy fresh theater popcorn in the convenience of your home. The slide-out popcorn tray makes cleanup simple since it is dishwasher safe.Specifications:Includes the removable popcorn tray, measuring spoon, measuring cup, and instruction manual2 control switches and operates at only 330 WattsMeasures approx. 9-3/4"L x 11"W x 18-3/4"HWeighs approx. 10 lbs.Minor assembly requiredRequires (1) 10-watt bulb, includedPower Source: Plugs into household wall outletETL listed30 day warranty on KettleGreat Northern Popcorn 90 Day Warranty on machine.