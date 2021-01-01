From greenbrier hardwood flooring

Great Laurel Oak 3/4" Thick x 3" Wide x Varying Length Solid Hardwood Flooring

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This product is made in the USA and crafted with detail and design. The timeless design possibilities will transform your home. With a variety of colors and widths, you can create a style that is your own. You will be able to choose from different construction types allowing you the option to choose from engineered or solid hardwood construction. Our products have a UV Cured Aluminum Oxide finish which is more abrasion resistant than standard polyurethane. Color: Tavern

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com