Great Blue Heron I Canvas Art Print

A majestic white bird is the focal point of this Great Blue Heron Canvas Art Print. Its rich blue background pops against any neutral wall or shelf. Art measures 18L x .75W x 26H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features heron subject Hues of blue, white, black, and tan Weight: 4 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.