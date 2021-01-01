From provantage

Great Eagle R30 or BR30 LED Bulb 11W (75W Equivalent) 850 Lumens Upgrade for 65W Bulb 3000K Soft White Color for Recessed Can Use Wide Flood Light.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Great Eagle R30 or BR30 LED Bulb 11W (75W Equivalent) 850 Lumens.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com