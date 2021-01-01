From quoizel
Quoizel GRE8406 Garrett 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Matte Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Quoizel GRE8406 Garrett 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a clear glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with dimmable incandescent or LED bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsComes with a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for electronic parts and finishDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 5-3/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 3.54 lbsCord Length: 6"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black