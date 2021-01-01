Grayson - Modern Arc Floor Lamp for Living Room - Contemporary, Tall LED Light Reaching from Behind The Couch to Hang Over It - Adjustable Arm.

Best Quality Guranteed. UNIQUE FLOOR LAMP THAT LOOKS GREAT WITH ANY DCOR: The eye-catching Grayson features a tall slim body that fits easily in tight nooks and crannies, an elegant modern curving lamp head, and a hanging neutral lampshade. The bronze finish on the metal stem and base pairs perfectly with the warm tone of this lamps illuminated, textural lamp shade. The overall look and feel of this lamp will make you feel warm and cozy in any room. BEAUTIFUL WARM LIGHT FOR HOME & OFFICE; ECHO/ALEXA COMPATIBLE: This lamp gives off warm beautiful light that will create a cozy and well-lit living room or bedroom. An alternative to unpleasant overhead lights, the Grayson provides soft yet plentiful room lighting to enlighten your indoor space. For added convenience, the lamp is wall switch and smart outlet compatible, and will also work with Alexa, Echo, when paired with a smart plug. (Note: lamp is not dimmable). FITS EASILY BEHIND A SOFA OR COUCH: The Gray