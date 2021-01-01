From hillsdale furniture
King Grayson Headboard Black - Hillsdale Furniture
Advertisement
Call it utilitarian chic. The Hillsdale Furniture Grayson Headboard puts a modern industrial spin on classic Victorian brass beds. This headboard is predominately constructed of solid Rubbed Black metal and features a barred top rail with simple round castings. Its distressed finish has a brushed texture, giving it an aged and well-worn look. The Hillsdale Furniture Grayson Headboard is available in queen- and king-size. Includes headboard only. Bed frame sold separately. Box spring and mattress not included. Some assembly required.