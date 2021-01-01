Hampton Bay Grayson Ash Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Loveseat with CushionGuard Toffee Trellis Tan Cushions

This Outdoor Wicker Loveseat from the Grayson Collection lets you create a comfy spot on your patio, deck, veranda or poolside. This loveseat will easily seat two people and has a weight limit of 500 lbs. so you can easily entertain or just kick back and relax. Made of rattan wicker and a durable powder coated steel frame, it will provide long-lasting style in the outdoors for years to come. The cushions are part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home.