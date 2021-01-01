Hampton Bay Grayson 5-Piece Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Small Space Seating Set with CushionGuard Toffee Trellis Tan Cushions

This 5-piece Wicker Small Patio Conversation Set from the Grayson Collection is perfect for all spaces, including your patio, deck or even poolside. This set comes with a side table, two cushioned chairs and two cushioned ottomans that conveniently nest under the chairs for easy storage. The cushions are part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home.