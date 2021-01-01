Hampton Bay Grayson 5-Piece Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set with Sunbrella Henna Red Cushions

This 5-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set from the Grayson Collection provides plenty of seating for family and friends. This set comes with 4 lounge chairs and 1 round dining table for plenty of entertaining room. Made of powder coated steel, this set comes with bare cushions and is both weather- and rust-resistant. The hand painted tabletop features a wood-like finish. The cushions are part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program, choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home.