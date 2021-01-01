Design Craft MIllworks Grayson 15 in. x 64 in. Cedar Spaced Board and Batten Shutters Pair in Natural

The Grayson series wood shutters by Design Craft Millworks include aluminum dome cap nuts to accentuate the finished look. The shutters are handcrafted with high quality western red cedar. Cedar has long been recognized as the best material for exterior applications because of its natural resistance to decay and insects. Our exterior wooden shutters are truly unique and can be ordered with a style that can complement any home. Adorning your home with Design Craft Millworks shutters is an easy and affordable way to improve curb appeal and enhance the beauty of your home. Each shutter is handcrafted by skilled craftsmen with a rough planed surface texture. Cedar can often have wide ranges of red and brown hues which adds interest and appeal that only real solid wood can provide. If left unfinished the wood will weather to an even color. We recommend staining the wood with a transparent stain if you want to keep the various color tones. Our shutters can be stained with a semi-transparent or solid stain to match your home or quickly sanded smooth for a more polished look. Orders are custom built and ship within 7-days. Design Craft Millworks shutters can also be adapted for a variety of indoor uses. 4 dome cap nuts, 4 screws and 4 anchors are included for each shutter. There is a total of 8 per pair of shutters.