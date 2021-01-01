Eddie Bauer Grays Harbor 2-Piece Gray Plaid Cotton Twin Comforter

Bring some rustic lodge decor to your bedroom with the Grays Harbor Plaid Cotton Comforter Set from Eddie Bauer. This sturdy all-cotton set features a light grey classic plaid face and a shirting stripe reverse offering a clean versatile look for your bedding ensemble. Elevate the set further by layering in one of our cotton flannel sheet sets or cotton blankets for a more complete bedroom look. Comforter set is machine washable for easy care and the comforter features a polyester fill. Twin comforter set includes one comforter (86"L x 63"W) and one sham (21"L x 27"W). Full/Queen comforter set includes one comforter (96"L x 92"W) and two shams (21"L x 27"W). King comforter set includes one comforter (96"L x 108"W) and two shams (21"L x 37"W).