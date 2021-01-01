Purchase the Grateful Thanksgiving Toppers by Celebrate It® at Michaels. Place these "Grateful" and "Give Thanks" toppers on cupcakes and other sweet treats for your Thanksgiving gathering. They will make a great addition to your party décor. Place these "Grateful" and "Give Thanks" toppers on cupcakes and other sweet treats for your Thanksgiving gathering. They will make a great addition to your party décor. Details: Green 4" (10.16 cm) each 12 toppers Food safe Paper and bamboo | Grateful Thanksgiving Toppers by Celebrate It® | Michaels®