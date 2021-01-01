Trademark Fine Art 'Grasses Paths 2' Canvas Art by Christine O’Brien

Artist: Christine O’BrienSubject: AbstractStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features green and blue grass over a white background. Christine O Brien is an artist and graphic surface designer. Christine brings her diverse artistic skill set together to produce abstract contemporary design collections across a wide range of home decor, accessories and other products. Raised just north of Boston, MA, Christine graduated from Salem State College with a degree in Communications and Graphic Design and embarked on a design career. She has nearly 20 years experience designing print and online graphics. Inspired by the textures and shapes found in nature, Christine loves to photograph, paint, collage, digitally manipulate, and experiment she combines all of these elements in varying degrees to create contemporary, coordinating collections She works from her studio at Porter Mill Studios in Beverly, MA. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.