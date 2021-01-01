Grass in Decorative Vase

This collection is a trademarked, non-sticky, dust resistant formula which creates the illusion of fresh-cut flowers in water. Although "silk" is a common term used to describe artificial flowers and foliage, our floral designs are actually made of materials that have more durability and do not fray or fade as silk does. Each bloom, leaf and stem is individually wired to maintain realistic form, while the subtle coloration, shadings and striations in the natural flower are duplicated to perfection! No assembly or 'fluffing'? required; arrangement arrives ready for display. Cleans easily with a duster or dryer on cool setting; made in the USA of imported components.